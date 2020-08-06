Jimmy Guy Tucker
October 24, 1964 -
July 29, 2020
Jim was born in Missouri while his dad, a roofing contractor, was doing a job out of state. He grew up in Arcadia area where he attended St. Theresa grade school and Arcadia High School. He then attended Arizona State University and was a proud member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He took over his family roofing business, Jim Tucker Roofing in 2000. He married his soulmate Kelley in 2001 and adopted his daughter Nicole shortly thereafter. He would always say that God meant for him to be Nicole's dad. And he was a great dad. He was deeply devoted to "his girls" as he would call them. In 2018 we welcomed Aniyah Harris into our family (Kelley was Aniyah's CASA in the foster care system).
Kelley and Jim were members of St. Theresa Catholic Church where Jim was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.
Everyone Jim met instantly became a friend. His family, especially his two grandsons Camden and Jackson were the light of his life. Anyone who knew him would agree that he was immensely kind and giving. He was a great story teller and imparted much wisdom to others. He loved participating in political banter. He was an avid golfer. He was very spiritual and he was of course, the King of the Dad Jokes.
Jim was always a giver, even in death. His liver was given to a recipient in Arizona. He also donated his corneas, bones, tendons, ligaments and skin to help countless others. His kidneys, heart and lungs were used for research.
Jim is survived by his wife Kelley, his daughters Nicole (Chris) and Aniyah, his brother Van (Michele), nephew AJ, niece Valerie, grandsons Camden and Jackson and many cousins. He celebrates in heaven with him mom and dad Valerie and Jim and his uncle Monsignor Van Wagner.
A service will be held Saturday 8/15 - Rosary 10:15 AM service 11AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 5045 E. Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Theresa Parish Knights of Columbus or the National Kidney Foundation
.