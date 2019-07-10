Jit Singh Pegany



Scottsdale - Jit Singh Pegany, 90, went home to be with his Lord on July 8, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Loved by many, he will always be remembered as our beloved Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, Pastor, Mentor, and dear Friend. Born on October 20, 1928 in Shankar, India, Jit was the 5th son of Malungi and Mallon Pegany. He immigrated to the US in 1949 to attend college, graduating from the University of Arizona in 1954. He met his wife Lynn while in Tucson and married in 1953. They settled in Phoenix in 1965 and Jit began a successful 65 year civil engineering career. Jit's greatest passion was his unwavering love for Jesus Christ and he spent his life sharing the Good News wherever he went. Today, he is able to say as the Apostle Paul said, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now, there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." Jit and Lynn enjoyed 64 years of marriage before her passing in 2017. Jit is survived by his three children, Leila Norris(Tom), Debora Allen(Dale) and Paul Pegany(Sharon); four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren, brothers Dr. Sukhdev, Gurdev, and Ratna, as well as many adoring nieces and nephews. A celebration of Jit's life will be held in the Chapel of Light at Green Acres Cemetery, 401 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ. Please see www.greenacresmortuary.net or call 480-945-2654 for service information. Published in The Arizona Republic on July 10, 2019