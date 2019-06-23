|
Jo Ann Carlson Frick
Peoria - Jo Ann Carlson Frick passed away on June 10, 2019. She was born August 18, 1943 in Dearborn, Michigan, and raised and attended schools in Fountain and Scottville, Michigan. She earned a bachelor's degree in Journalism from Michigan State University and a master's in Social Work from the University of Michigan.
Jo Ann was employed for many years by the Department of Social Services in Lansing, Michigan where she ultimately became a deputy director. In 1984 she married the love of her life, Edward (Ted) Frick whom she met while vacationing in Phoenix, Arizona. Upon joining her husband in Phoenix, she began a very successful career in real estate in 1985.
In 2017 she retired to manage several properties that she & Ed owned. Together they enjoyed 35 years of happiness as they traveled throughout the US, Canada, and Europe, relaxed at their Flagstaff cabin, and spoiled their dogs. Time spent with family was always the most special time for her.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Carlson, daughter-in-law, Karalee and grandchildren, Halei McDonald (Michael and son David), Nathan and Sam Carlson all of the Phoenix area and her sister, Marilynn Mikolusky of Clarion, PA. She was preceded in death by Garth Carlson, her parents, Joseph and Mary Mikolusky and her beloved aunt Sophie Mikolusky.
At Jo Ann's request, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019