Jo Ann Jones
Scottsdale - Jo Ann H. Jones was called home on May 13, 2020. Jo Ann's steadfast belief in her Lord and Savior helped her gracefully battle bladder cancer. As a member of Valley Presbyterian Church, she loved to share the word of Christ by teaching Sunday school classes and assisting the church in various capacities. She was a beautiful Southern lady who was an outstanding cook and seamstress. Her wealth of incredible Southern sayings kept her friends laughing and smiling. Jo Ann began working at Honeywell in Jacksonville, FL as a temporary secretary and 31 years later retired as Director of Quality at the Industrial Automation and Control Division of Honeywell. Throughout her career, she shared her expertise with others and mentored many fortunate people.
Jo Ann was born in Hope, Arkansas August 27, 1929. In 1947, she married her soul mate, Leslie C. Jones, and they enjoyed 46 wonderful years together. Their son, Michael L. Jones, and grandson, Gregory Jones, were the apples of her eye. Other survivors include sister-in-law Celeste Hamm, nephew William E. Hamm, many nieces and nephews in Louisiana and Texas, as well as friends Cathy Lisk and Darlene Wilkinson of Arizona. Family who predeceased Jo Ann were her parents William and Annie Lee Hamm, husband Les, sister Harriet Berg from Texas, and brothers William (Sybil) Hamm and Robert Hamm from Louisiana.
The family thanks Veronica, Tamika, Amanda, Gwen, and Joanie for their compassionate care of Jo Ann the last few years. Condolences may be sent to the family at 3212 N. Miller Rd, Unit 109, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. A donation to the charity of your choice in Jo Ann's name would be very kind. A celebration of life service will be held in the Fall. Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 22 to May 24, 2020.