|
|
Jo Ann Langenbach
Jo Ann Langenbach, born September 2, 1934 to Joseph and Mary Margaret Wilhelm at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix and raised in Peoria AZ; passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was 85 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband Roland Paul Langenbach who passed away January 7, 1991. They were happily married for 35 years.
After working at the family business "Wilhelm Automotive" running parts and graduating from Peoria High School in 1952, she went on to Nursing School at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix and graduated in 1955. She promptly got married and moved to Chambley AFB France as her husband was an USAF pilot. They moved to Germany, and then back to the United States where they were stationed at Craig AFB in Selma, Alabama, Randolph AFB in San Antonio Texas, Phoenix Arizona while her husband was in Viet Nam, Cameron Station in Fairfax Virginia, Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls, Texas, and Kessler AFB in Biloxi, Mississippi. Her family returned to Phoenix in 1979 where she finished raising her children, took care of her aging parents and worked as a nurse in Sun City, AZ until she retired in 2006 at age 71. She was a devoted daughter, a loving mother and grandmother, and dedicated nurse. She loved going to baseball games, the beach, and the movies. She was very fond of cats and teddy bears. She played the flute and the piano. She last resided at a memory care facility for the past 4 years where she often "helped" night nurses do their rounds. Being an only child, Jo Ann always wanted a big family and was blessed with 5 children who are all married and have families of their own: Ann Rother (Steve), Mark Langenbach (Jeanine), Paul Langenbach (Kendra), Vivian Bianchi (Mike), Laura Alger (James), and 13 grandchildren and 9+ great-grandchildren. She was loved and will be missed.
Visitation will be on Friday, 1-24-20, at 6:30-8:30 at Menke Funeral home 12420 N. 103rd Ave Sun City, Arizona 85351
Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, 1-25-20, at 12 PM at The Casa Franciscan Renewal Center 5802 East Lincoln Dr. Scottsdale, Az 85253
Interment will be on Saturday 1-25-20, At Holy Cross Cemetery 10045 W. Thomas Road Avondale, Az 85392 following the funeral mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to AZ Chapter at
www.act.alz.org
Condolences may be shared at
www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020