Jo Ann (Meyers) Meyer
Phoenix - Beloved Jo, the world has lost one of its beautiful people. She had such a positive attitude and wonderful smile. She had a paralyzing stroke in January 2018 and fought the effects for 21 months until she could no longer overcome it. Jo was born March 1, 1935 at home in Neoga Illinois. She was the youngest of 6 children of Henry and Helen Meyers of Neoga. She attended Neoga Public school and graduated as the valedictorian of NHS class of 1953. She attended Eastern Illinois University (EIU). While at Eastern she met and married the "love of her life" Bill Meyer in January of 1955 and their marriage lasted for 65 years until her death on 10/7/2019.
They were perfect for each other. Eventually they moved to Tempe Az where they both attended Arizona State University (ASU) where they both graduated with their master's degrees in education. Both became teachers, Jo was an outstanding teacher at Emerson Elementary in Mesa Az for 25 years.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019