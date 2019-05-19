Services
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
6901 West Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ 85033
(623) 846-1914
Jo Ann Polifko
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
6901 West Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Jo Ann Polifko


Jo Ann Polifko Obituary
Jo Ann Polifko

Phoenix - Heaven welcomed an Angel and for the first time in forty-one years Jo Ann Lucille Polifko got to spend Mother's Day with her mom. Jo Ann was born August 30, 1939 in Bettendorf, Iowa and passed away peacefully at home in the arms of her husband Stephen on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019.

Jo Ann was a long time Arizona resident. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Stephen, daughters Tina Cummings (David), Laurie Bell (Kelly), Stepdaughter Alicia Szolowicz (Brad), seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services 6901 W Indian School Rd in Phoenix

In lieu of flowers Jo Ann has requested donations to Sun Cities 4 Paws Rescue, Inc., www.4pawsrescue.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019
