Jo Anne Harker
Jo Anne Harker

Mesa - Jo Anne Harker, 86, formerly of Mesa, passed away on May 31, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. For Jo's complete obituary please go to www.schoedinger.com.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Elmhurst Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
PLEASE ACCEPT MY DEEPEST AND HEARTFELT SYMPHATHY.IAM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS.MAY THE GOD WHO BINDS UP THE BROKEN-HEARTED COMFORTS ALL WHO MOURN&SUSTAIN YOUR FAMILY DURING THIS CHALLENGING TIME.(ISAIAH 61:1,2)
