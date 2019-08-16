|
|
Jo Ellyn Lock
Glendale - Jo Ellyn Lock passed away on August 13, 2019 with her family by her side.
She was born in Paxton, Illinois on February 27, 1936 to the late Willmot and Ruth Bidner.
Jo married Vernon Lock on August 2, 1959, they just celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary.
She was a teacher for many years; teaching at Litchfield Elementary School and summer reading program through Glendale Community College.
Jo is survived by her husband Vernon, daughter Julie O'Dell and two grandchildren Erin O'Dell and Jacob O'Dell. In addition to her parents Jo was preceded in death by her son Eric.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 3-5PM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale. Funeral services will be on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Resthaven Park Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 16, 2019