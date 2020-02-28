|
Jo Hardt Foti
Jo Hardt Foti, 82, passed away on Feb. 27, succumbing to Alzheimer's Disease, after a lengthy battle.
Known as "Gigi" to her great-grandchildren, she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.
The daughter of the late Sen. A.V. "Bill" and Athia Hardt, Jo lived a full life, becoming a computer programmer and supervisor in an era when women in the field were scarce. After working with insurance companies in Omaha, Neb., she moved back to the state she loved, raising two sons as a single mother while working in Phoenix for Sperry Flight Systems, now Honeywell. For 20 years, she was a supervisor for APS, retiring in 2002.
Jo was born Jan. 1, 1938, in McNary, Arizona, the second of four children. She was raised in Globe, and, though she lived in Phoenix, was one of its most loyal alums, attending every annual Globe High School picnic and alum reunion for her class. She subscribed whole-heartedly to her father's belief that Globe was "the center of the universe."
After graduating Globe High School in 1955, Jo attended Arizona State University (then Tempe College), before she moved to Ft. Huachuca to take a job working with the U.S. Army.
She was a member of Mensa and once wrote: "I love mysteries and puzzles or problems of any type and I need challenges on a regular basis. I am an avid reader—everything from my newspaper, all the way through, to serious novels and cereal boxes."
Jo met the love of her life, Vince Foti, while working at Sperry. They were married for 34 years and travelled widely together, also enjoying time with family at their home in Phoenix and their second home in Globe.
Jo was preceded in death by her mother and father; her brother, August; and her grandson Paris. She is survived by her husband, Vince; two sons, Richard (Kim) and Lee Powers; four grandchildren, Nicole (Frank) Ramirez, Alisha Powers, Skyler Powers and David Russin; three great-grandchildren, Kaden, Grant and Frankie Ramirez; two sisters, Kathy Elowitz and Athia Hardt; a sister-in-law, Mary Hardt; six nieces and nephews; and four great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial to Jo's life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Hansen Mortuary Chapel, 8314 N 7th Street, followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. in Globe on Thursday. Donations in Jo's memory may be given to the .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020