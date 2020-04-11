|
Jo Lynne Hutchinson
Scottsdale - Jo Lynne Hutchinson, an Arizona native, passed away on April 9, 2020, after a battle with lung cancer. Jo Lynne was born on April 15, 1941 and raised by goodly parents in St. Johns, Arizona. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Ernest Tilden Wilbur and Josie Brown Wilbur, also her two brothers, Tilden and Frank Wilbur. Surviving Jo Lynne is her husband Brian Hutchinson of Scottsdale, and Jackie Wilbur, step-mother, of St. Johns. She attended public schools in St. Johns and graduated from St. Johns High School, class of 1959. She never missed a high school reunion held every five years with her classmates. Jo Lynne attended Arizona State College (now NAU) in 1959 to 1960 and then the Church College of Hawaii, (now BYU Hawaii) in 1960 to 1961. After working in California and Washington state, she married Brian on November 15, 1967, in Seattle, WA. They had 52 wonderful years of marriage with two loving children, Matthew (TN) and Amy (CA). Jo Lynne loved her three grandchildren, Gregory and Jessica Hutchinson and Andrew James Lombardo. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews. Jo Lynne held various administrative positions in the business world, but the one she most enjoyed was being the Chapter Executive for the Greater Phoenix Financial Planning Association for 28 years. She retired from there about six years ago. She always could put a name to a face and astounded the members with her memory. Jo Lynne loved to travel. She and Brian went cruising or on escorted tours to various parts of the world. She loved reading mysteries or watching reruns of M*A*S*H. She was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (Palo Verde Ward) for 40 years and held several leadership positions. She loved meeting with the women of the Relief Society. The family would like to give thanks to the Hospice of the Valley (Sherman Home) and to First Light Home Care for their loving attention to Jo Lynne. Contributions can be made to the and Hospice of the Valley. Due to the on-going COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral for family members will be held on April 17, 2020. Graveside services the same day at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020