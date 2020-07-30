1/
Joan A. Diskin
Joan A. Diskin

Phoenix - Joan A. Diskin, 77, of Phoenix, died Monday July 27, 2020 at Banner University Medical Center of Phoenix after an illness.

Born in New Jersey, raised in Scranton, PA, Joan was the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Rose Burns Diskin. She was educated in the Scranton School District and a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Joan started her working career at the Scranton Dry Goods but moved on to see the world beyond. Joan lived in New York where she was a nanny. Moving on to live in Washington D.C she worked for the Telephone Company. The riots in Washington D.C and her lifelong friend, Sandy, gave her the gumption to make the move to Phoenix, AZ in 1968 and start her banking career.

Joan had a long career in the banking industry of Phoenix. She was a banking executive for years before finishing her career as a top executive at Wells Fargo Bank.

After retirement Joan did some work as a companion helping older seniors get the most out of their lives. She also became everything for her great niece, Kate. She was a second mom/grandma and aunt all rolled into one. However, Joan also took time for fun. She never met a casino she didn't like!

She was a loving sister, aunt, and great aunt. She was the best friend you could ever have. Surviving are her brother John, niece Erin and husband Ryan and their children Kate & Gabriel. She is preceded in death by a brother, Joseph.

The family would like to thank the staff of the ICU deptartment at Banner University Medical Center for their compassion and constant communication through a difficult time. We would also like to thank the staff of AZ Oncology Biltmore Cancer Center. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
