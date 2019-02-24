|
Joan Ann (Joannie) Primavera-Andrusko
Scottsdale - Joan Ann Primavera-Andrusko, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 following a eight month courageous battle with metastatic-pancreatic cancer.
Joan was born on November 26, 1938 in Ansonia, CT., the second child and only daughter of Eugene and Ermina Primavera. She enjoyed a loving childhood rich with family traditions. She adored and was loved by her parents, brother, grandparents (particularly her maternal grandmother, Susie Pastorella), aunts, uncles and cousins. She loved to sing and was a wonderful dancer. She had incredible fashion sense and elegant style. Joan caught the eye of the small town's star quarterback, John Stephen Andrusko, whom she married and shared 27 years of marriage. More than anything, Joan wanted to be a mother and was blessed with three beautiful daughters, her pride and joy: Cheryl Sue Guthrie, Cynthia Lynn Martin (Don Preston) and Carolyn Marie Berryman (Cliff). She was loving and fiercely protective of her daughters, often referred to, affectionately as "a mama bear with her cubs".
Joan had a true sense of adventure, always willing to relocate in support of her husband to provide the best home life to raise her family. She resided in Framingham, MA., followed by Lake Mahopac, NY., (where she met her lifelong friends, the Petixes) and then a bold move cross-country to Scottsdale, AZ. Joan immediately fell in love with the warm sunshine, cloudless skies and majestic saguaros that living in the West afforded. She began a career as a realtor. As the years passed, her career flourished and she relocated once more to The Racquet Club in Scottsdale Ranch where she lived, worked and cultivated a massive network of friends. She met and partnered (for the next 20 years) with Al Wildman of Bozeman, MT.
Joan's true passions were spending time with her family, cultivating her friendships and managing her career. Within minutes of meeting you she would know if and how long you were married, the ages and names of your children and where you were from. She instantly made you feel welcomed and cared for with her warm smile, infectious laugh and terms of endearment; "honey" and "sweetie" to name but a few. To know Joan was to love her. She had tireless energy and conveyed the spirit and enthusiasm of a woman decades younger. She loved playing pickleball, word chums, Rummikub and "the quarter slots". She loved movies, everything from romances (The Way We Were) to dramas (The Godfather) and even horror flicks. She was a fantastic cook, a true "foodie". She kept a meticulous home and no, never in her life did she have anyone clean anything for her. She loved to travel and experience new things: parasailing, hot air ballooning, white-river rafting. The only thing that ever unnerved her were "wiggling creatures" (geckos and the like) often brought to her as tokens of affection from one of her three feline companions.
Joan was adored by all who knew her. She is survived by her three daughters, two sons-in-law, five grandchildren: Jeffrey Guthrie (Jamie), Josiah Guthrie, Juliette Stafford (Mike), Andrew Martin (Erin), Matthew Martin (Beth), twelve great grandchildren, her brother, Eugene Primavera (Betsy), a niece, Elizabeth Clements (Glen), twin nephews: Mark Primavera (Laurissa) and Scott Primavera (Laura), seven grandnieces/nephews and many extended members of her family tree. Her nearest and dearest friends, who together with her daughters provided unbridled love and support over the last difficult months include Stacy & George Brehm, Jane Leuty and countless others.
Joan's immediate family are planning a private "Celebration of Life" on Mother's Day. Her friends are encourage to celebrate Joannie in a way that is meaningful for them.
The Family's heartfelt appreciation goes out to Advanced Health Care of Scottsdale, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital and Hospice of The Valley - Eckstein Center for their exceptional care.
Donations for pancreatic research can be made in loving memory of Joan Ann Andrusko to: HonorHealth Foundation - 8125 N. Hayden Road - Scottsdale, AZ 85258.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019