Joan Bernice Strange Westerhausen



Joan "Jo" Bernice Strange Westerhausen passed away on November 15, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. She was 88 years old.



Joan was born in 1932 in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of her loving parents, John and Bernice Strange of Laramie, Wyoming.



Jo graduated from Laramie High School in 1950 and was a member of the first graduating class of the University of Wyoming School of Nursing in 1954.



In 1956, Jo married the love of her life, J Walden Westerhausen, at the Chapel at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. She declined a commission in the armed services, as she, a nurse, would have out-ranked her husband. They lived in bases across the country and eventually settled in Mesa, Arizona in 1965.



While raising their family, Jo worked as a School Nurse at Fremont and Rhodes Jr. High. She retired in 1993. She was an active member of the Arizona Education Association and the Iota Psi Sorority.



Jo was always the best fisherman in the family and one of her best catches graced the family mantle for decades. She and J belonged to the Holiday Rambler RV Club. They also loved ocean cruises.



Jo loved sports, particularly her hometown teams. We know the Cardinals beat the Bills for her on the day she died.



Joan is survived by her husband J of 64 years, and daughter Tracey, daughter Erin (Doug) and son Barry (Crystal). She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren: Connor & Noah Hedley; Ethan Westerhausen; and Haeleigh & Keagan Westerhausen, plus great-grandson Xander.



Members of the immediate family will have a private memorial celebration of her life.









