Joan Bliss Caruso
Joan Bliss Bingham Caruso, our beautiful, funny, kind and loving mother passed away on March 17, 2020, age 87. She will be greatly missed by her many dear and loyal friends, devoted family, son Christopher, daughter Lisa Borgardt (Bryon), and her grandchildren, Bryn and Brayden Borgardt. At Mother's request, there will be no services. She hopes that people will remember her and smile. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020