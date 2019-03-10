Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
For more information about
Joan Duncan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Duncan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Duncan Obituary
Joan Duncan

Scottsdale - On Thursday, March 7, 2019, Joan Duncan passed away at the age of 77. She was a breast cancer survivor, widowed in 1999. She accepted the fact that our journey in life had ups and downs with bumps in the road, but her focus was the destination and she didn't complain about the ride. To everyone who knew her, she was the most dependent friend you could ever have. She made each of us feel more than just friends—we were family. Joan loved the ocean, California, four-wheeling, camping in the mountains of Colorado, volunteering at Valiant Hospice in Tempe, and serving God and others at Hillsong Church Scottsdale Campus. In Honor to you: Mom, Grandma, Friend. She will always be loved.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now