|
|
Joan Duncan
Scottsdale - On Thursday, March 7, 2019, Joan Duncan passed away at the age of 77. She was a breast cancer survivor, widowed in 1999. She accepted the fact that our journey in life had ups and downs with bumps in the road, but her focus was the destination and she didn't complain about the ride. To everyone who knew her, she was the most dependent friend you could ever have. She made each of us feel more than just friends—we were family. Joan loved the ocean, California, four-wheeling, camping in the mountains of Colorado, volunteering at Valiant Hospice in Tempe, and serving God and others at Hillsong Church Scottsdale Campus. In Honor to you: Mom, Grandma, Friend. She will always be loved.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 10, 2019