Joan Dwyer Bourgeois
Joan Dwyer Bourgeois, age 79, passed peacefully in her sleep on September 21, 2020, surrounded by loving family and kind caregivers at MorningStar in Fountain Hills, AZ. She had battled both Aphasia and dementia.
Joan was born December 27, 1940 in Milford, CT to William and Ann Meuser. She graduated from Academy of Our Lady of Mercy, Lauralton Hall in Milford, CT and enjoyed a short career as a stenographer at Lycoming, where she met and married Maurice "Kevin" Dwyer in 1965 and became a full-time homemaker when her first child was born. She loved being a mother and a homemaker and is survived by her three children: Kevin Dwyer, Ann Graf and Eileen Danko, as well as six grandchildren.
Anyone who ever had the pleasure of meeting Joan knew her heart overflowed with kindness and love for all. She spent countless hours volunteering throughout her life, looking for ways to help those in need. Many described her as the nicest person they ever met and such a positive force that she made people feel better just by being around her.
Her deep faith could not be missed. She was a life-long member of the Catholic Church. Joan's faith was so deep that many said, "If you asked Joan to pray about something you knew God heard her prayers." We rest in peace knowing she is in Heaven with a new body and mind.
Joan also had a love for the great outdoors. When she moved to Arizona in 1972, she and her husband Kevin spent as much time as possible hiking, camping, canoeing, flying, and later in life RVing. Being outdoors was a new love, but one that lasted the rest of her life.
Joan was widowed by Kevin Dwyer in 2000. She got remarried to a wonderful man, Leon Louis "Frenchy" Bourgeois, in 2010. They had six amazing years together before his passing in 2016.
Joan is also survived by one of her older brothers, John Meuser. She is predeceased by her two brothers William Meuser and Joe Meuser and her two sisters Ann Walker and Mary Ellen Adams.
Joan will be sorely missed by those who had the honor to know her. She will be remembered as one of the kindest people they ever met, with an unbridled love for others, that is matched by few. It is our fondest hope that those who knew her will join us, her family, and reflect on your own loving memories of our dear mother, Joan.
Visitation: October 15, 5-7 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary: 6500 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Memorial Service: October 16, at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament, 11300 N 64th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Mary's Food Bank, firstfoodbank.org
.