Joan E. Alf (Vail)
Mesa - Joan E. Alf (Vail), 82 of Mesa, AZ was called peacefully home to her heavenly Father on August 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her loving husband, Stan of 62 years; 3 children Doug (Carey), Linda Olinger (Jay), Mark (Kim); 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her sister Nancy Stein. Born in Youngstown, OH. Moved to Phoenix in 1948; graduated from West Phoenix H.S. in 1955; Phoenix College 1957, and attended ASU. She married Stan April 11, 1958 and spent the next 62 years raising a family whom she loved and they loved her. When Stan retired, they spent their time between their homes in Leisure World (Mesa) and Munds Park (south of Flagstaff). Very devoted to her family, loved family gatherings, traditions, & celebrations; especially the Swedish Christmas Smorgasbord. Her gifts of hospitality & compassion were evident in serving international students at ASU & NAU involving family in various activities with the students. Joan was an active member in her church in both communities. She was a member in numerous bible studies and hospitality committees serving to welcome all whom she met.
Other interests were flowers, rosemaling (painting), & always adventurous in trying new recipes. She & Stan enjoyed traveling, especially being able to live in Sweden & Norway. Her greatest joy was when the family was able to join in these adventures. These included a Mexican cruise, trips to Sweden, The Rose Parade, Disneyland, & camping.
Joan had an impact on many around the world and will be missed by all. Joan & Stan's life bible verse is Romans 8:38 & 39. Joan's memorial service will be Saturday Aug. 15th at 10:00 and will be live-streamed and recorded. Please contact JEAmemorial080120@gmail.com for details. Donations may be made in her memory to International Students, Inc. https://internationalstudents.org/give/
on comment line Boyle 5342 - memory of Joan Alf.