Joan Elizabeth O'Bryan
Phoenix, Arizona - Joan Elizabeth O'Bryan, age 66, of Phoenix, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ after a courageous four-year battle with cancer. She was born on March 9, 1954 to the late David Elmer and Charlotte Mary (Brace) Hastings in Washington, IN. She graduated from Washington High School in 1972 where she was Valedictorian of her class, and she graduated with Distinction from Purdue University in 1974 with an AAS in Nursing. On June 30, 1973 she married William Eugene O'Bryan in Washington, IN. They had a marriage full of love, laughter, and joy.
Joan worked as an RN in multiple capacities, as a Church Secretary, and as a Preschool Office Manager in addition to spending many years as a devoted stay-at-home mother. Joan was active in church all her life, most recently at Cross in the Desert United Methodist Church where she volunteered in numerous capacities. Many of her activities involved children and crafts. Joan's creative nature shined while sewing, knitting, and making a wide variety of crafts. She found a passion for ballroom dancing and beamed with joy as she danced and performed with her husband.
She is survived by her three loving children and their spouses, Amy (Todd) Bender, Alan (Alissa) O'Bryan, and John (Kaitlyn) O'Bryan and one devoted grandchild, Ethan Bender. She is survived by siblings Jim Hastings and Laura Gault.
Private services with the family and interment will be at Phoenix Memorial Park & Mortuary. Details on streaming or recording of the services are still being worked out.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cross in the Desert United Methodist Church, to a charity of your choice
, or to the family's charitable account which will totally be used in Joan's memory. Contact a member of the family for more details on that account.