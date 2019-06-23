Services
Resources
1968 - 2019
Joan Flood

Phoenix - Joan Ann Flood. 86 passed away peacefully June 10, 2019, surrounded by her family. Joan was born in Bayonne, NJ and moved to Phoenix, AZ, February 1968. She is preceded in death by her husband, John A. Flood Jr. (Jack Flood). Joan is survived by her children: John A. Flood III (Connie), Richard Flood, Anthony Flood, and Lizanne Flood-Cooper (Jim). She is also survived by her granddaughters: Joni McEntee (Mike), Jennifer Flood (Carlos), Jamie Flood (Oscar), and Kathryn Flood. She is also survived by 8 great grandchildren. Service will be held: Saturday June 29th, 2019 at 11:00 am at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary, 710 W. Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013. In Lieu of flowers donation may be made to Hospice of the Valley 1510 E. Flowers St., Phoenix, AZ 85014

For Tributes please visit: www.almoore-grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019
