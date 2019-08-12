Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
A.L. Grimshaw Mortuary
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Brophy Chapel
1934 - 2019
Joan Fyffe Obituary
Joan Fyffe

Lake Forest - Joan passed away on August 4th, 2019 in the presence of her loving family. Joan was born in Illinois on May 22nd, 1934. Joan attended St. Francis Xavier Grammar School and Xavier High School. In 1954 Joan married Thomas Albert Fyffe at the Brophy Chapel. They had five children. Mark, Tim, Scott, Jeff and Laurie. Joan was a loving, caring, gentle person who was always a lady and put everyone else first. Joan is survived by sisters- Peggy, Penny and brother- Jay, 3 children, 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Joan is preceded in death by her parents, husband Thomas, sister Jacque, and sons Mark and Jeff. Funeral Mass and Rosary services will be held 10:00 am on August 17th at Brophy Chapel. Father Donald Kline will be officiating. Visitation will be held at A.L. Grimshaw Mortuary from 8:00 to 9:00 am prior to the funeral and the burial will follow the funeral at St. Francis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions to Hope 4 kids International located at 34975 N. Valley Parkway #102, Phoenix, AZ 85086.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 12, 2019
