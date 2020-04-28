|
Joan Grace Konrad
Chandler - Mrs. Joan Grace Konrad (née Gill) died peacefully at Grace Manor on 27, Apr. 2020 in Chandler, AZ at the age of 89.
Joan is survived by her children, Lesa (& Jeff) Wick of Tempe, AZ and Glenn Konrad of Eugene, OR, her many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brother Richard Gill of Prescott Valley, AZ, her parents Grace and Henry Gill of Phoenix Arizona.
Joan was born on 27April1931 in Maspeth, New York to Grace and Henry Gill. Joan married Julius Konrad Jr. in 1957. After their marriage they both moved to Phoenix, Arizona. Together they adopted two children: Glenn (1962) and Lesa (1965). Joan finished her career working as a customer service representative for Federal Express.
In accordance with her wishes there will be a cremation. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when it is safe for such a gathering. Please email [email protected] if you would like to attend.
The family would like to extend its deepest and most heartfelt thanks to all those at Grace Manor in Chandler, AZ who provided a loving home and the very best care during the final years of Joan's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of the Valley (1510 E. Flowers St., Phoenix, AZ 85014).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 28 to May 4, 2020