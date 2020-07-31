Joan Gries Sitver
Phoenix - Joan Gries Sitver passed away in her family home on July 1, 2020 at the age of 77. Joan was born January 25, 1943 in Worcester, MA to Hans and Helen Gries and moved to Phoenix in 1945. With a BA and MA in Education from Arizona State University, Joan was a proud Arizona teacher for over 30 years and served as the president of her District's Teachers Association. Joan was very engaged in the community and took up numerous leadership roles in the Phoenix Holocaust Association, Hadassah, ORT, Brandeis National Committee, and at Beth El Congregation. She was an avid reader and a regular patron of the arts, theatre, and local museums. Joan was an advocate of women's rights, equal rights, and public education. Most of all, Joan loved her family and will go on through them in many ways every day. Joan is survived by her husband Morton Sitver; three children: Joe (Anita Kay) Sitver, Amy Sitver (Darin Starr), and Julie (Josh) Blumenreich; six grandchildren: Ethan, Esther, Lilly, Emily, Alexander, and Benjamin; and her brothers Spencer (Patty) Gries and Mitchell Gries. Services were held privately at Beth El Cemetery on July 6, 2020. Donations in memory of Joan can be made to Beth El Congregation, Phoenix Holocaust Association, or the American Cancer Society
. Joan was a friend and inspiration to all who met her.