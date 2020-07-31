1/1
Joan Gries Sitver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Gries Sitver

Phoenix - Joan Gries Sitver passed away in her family home on July 1, 2020 at the age of 77. Joan was born January 25, 1943 in Worcester, MA to Hans and Helen Gries and moved to Phoenix in 1945. With a BA and MA in Education from Arizona State University, Joan was a proud Arizona teacher for over 30 years and served as the president of her District's Teachers Association. Joan was very engaged in the community and took up numerous leadership roles in the Phoenix Holocaust Association, Hadassah, ORT, Brandeis National Committee, and at Beth El Congregation. She was an avid reader and a regular patron of the arts, theatre, and local museums. Joan was an advocate of women's rights, equal rights, and public education. Most of all, Joan loved her family and will go on through them in many ways every day. Joan is survived by her husband Morton Sitver; three children: Joe (Anita Kay) Sitver, Amy Sitver (Darin Starr), and Julie (Josh) Blumenreich; six grandchildren: Ethan, Esther, Lilly, Emily, Alexander, and Benjamin; and her brothers Spencer (Patty) Gries and Mitchell Gries. Services were held privately at Beth El Cemetery on July 6, 2020. Donations in memory of Joan can be made to Beth El Congregation, Phoenix Holocaust Association, or the American Cancer Society. Joan was a friend and inspiration to all who met her.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sinai Mortuary of AZ
4538 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
602-248-0030
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sinai Mortuary of AZ

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved