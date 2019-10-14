Resources
More Obituaries for Joan McCarter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Hosdowich (Hozy) McCarter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Hosdowich (Hozy) McCarter Obituary
Joan (Hozy) Hosdowich McCarter

Tempe Arizona - The passing of Joan (Hozy) Hosdowich McCarter of Tempe Arizona, previously of Paradise Valley, occurred on October 12th, 2019. Sadly missed by sons Kevin, Neal, daughter Genevieve, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Predeceased by son Cory. Also missed by many dear friends and students. Hozy retired at the age of 71. She had a long career as a math professor with over 40 years teaching at various places around the Valley. She loved to sail and spent many days sailing her boat around the canyons. Her true passion was for Bonsai, being one of the co-founders of the Phoenix Bonsai Society, which she pursued to the end of her life. Her ashes will be spread, without ceremony, in the desert among the wild things she loved.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.