Joan (Hozy) Hosdowich McCarter
Tempe Arizona - The passing of Joan (Hozy) Hosdowich McCarter of Tempe Arizona, previously of Paradise Valley, occurred on October 12th, 2019. Sadly missed by sons Kevin, Neal, daughter Genevieve, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Predeceased by son Cory. Also missed by many dear friends and students. Hozy retired at the age of 71. She had a long career as a math professor with over 40 years teaching at various places around the Valley. She loved to sail and spent many days sailing her boat around the canyons. Her true passion was for Bonsai, being one of the co-founders of the Phoenix Bonsai Society, which she pursued to the end of her life. Her ashes will be spread, without ceremony, in the desert among the wild things she loved.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019