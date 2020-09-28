Joan K. "Joanie" Prall
Phoenix - Joan K. "Joanie" Prall, age 75, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Hospice of the Valley Sherman House in Phoenix, AZ. She was born May 29, 1945 in Shawano, WI, the daughter of W. Parker and Mildred (Christensen) Arthur.
Joanie graduated from Wheaton Academy High School in Wheaton, IL and later graduated from Northern Michigan University in Marquette, MI. She married William Prall on January 28, 1967 in Marquette, MI. Joanie taught girls physical education in the Traverse City, MI area. They moved to California, where she became a wildlife rehabilitation specialist and later moved to Phoenix, where she continued in the same occupation. She and Bill moved to Alaska, Seattle and then back to Phoenix. Joanie was very active in many outdoor activities including; swimming, boating, sailing, water skiing, snow skiing, diving and flying with her husband, Bill.
She is survived by her husband, BIll of Phoenix, a brother, Gary (Marlene) Arthur - Coopersville, MI a niece, Nichole and a nephew, Aaron.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Joanie will be laid to rest in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ashland, WI.
The Frost Home for Funerals in Ashland, WI is handling the arrangements.
