Heaven has gained an angel. Joan L. Roahrig, 88, passed away suddenly at home on June 15, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Coshocton, Ohio on August 30, 1930 to William and Anna (Blizzard) Holmes.Joan grew up in Coshocton where she graduated from Coshocton High School In 1948.She was married to George Greydon Roahrig on November 7, 1949 at St. Matthews Church in Phoenix, Arizona.They resided in Coshocton,Ohio where they raised four children, Gary A. (Colleen) Roahrig, Grand Junction, Colorado, Pamela A. (Duane) Black, Rebecca S. (Tyson) Tibshraeny and Suzanne K. Brilon, Mesa, Arizona.She was preceded in death by her husband, George Greydon Roahrig who passed away April 17, 1970. Joan was also preceded in death by her brothers Eugene (Gene) and William (Bill) Holmes and one sister Constance (Connie) Mobley. She was blessed with twelve beautiful grandchildren, Trent, Scott, David (Bethany), Leslie (Bill), Lisa (David), Aimee (Daniel), Katelyn (Drew), Kyle, Kelsy, Jenna, Jacey and Jadyn. Her legacy will continue through her nineteen great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and grand-dogs. Joan loved life and especially loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her many friends. She stayed very active throughout her life, and enjoyed golf, bowling, sewing, quilting, crocheting, reading, doing crossword puzzles, crafting, baking and cooking. She absolutely loved playing cards and sometimes played as often as 6 days a week! And did someone say "Bingo!"? It was a special treat for her to go to bingo with family and friends. "What we have once enjoyed, we can never lose. All that we love deeply, becomes a part of us"- Helen Keller. She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church, Mesa, Arizona. There will be a mass said in her honor/memory on September 3rd, 2019, 8:30 a.m. she also belonged to Alpha Pi Sigma Sorority, Silver Sneakers and the Red Hat Society. Joan donated her body to Science Care for research in the hopes of helping others. She will be remembered for her selfless love, strength, independence and perseverance to live life to the fullest. "Faith, Hope and Love: And the greatest of these is Love". - 1 Corinthians 13:1. There will be a celebration of her life on July 10, 2019 at Bunker's University Chapel, 3529 E. University Dr., Mesa, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Coshocton County Memory Gardens alongside her beloved husband in late August, 2019.You will always be our hero and never forgotten, one life lived, many lives touched.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 3, 2019