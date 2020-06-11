Joan Lemke

Joan LemkeSun City - Joan "Joni" M. Lemke, nee Conroy, age 85, of Sun City, Arizona, passed away on June 2, 2020.Cherished mother of Curtis Lemke and his ex-wife Leslie (Scot) Lemke-Boutcher. Proud grandmother of Erick and Shannen. She is also survived by her aunt Sister Angelis, brother-in-law Daniel (Gloria), nieces and nephews Audra, Christopher and Mitchell and their families.Joni was the beloved wife of 52 years to the late Julian Lemke. She was also preceded in death by her parents Albert and Annabelle, brother Albert Jr, sister Ruth and sister-in-law Patricia. Private funeral services will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers please donate to St James Parish of Glendale, Arizona.