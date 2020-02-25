Services
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Ward
1345 E. University
Mesa, AZ
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Forest Ward
1345 E. University
Mesa, AZ
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Forest Ward
1345 E. University
Mesa, AZ
Joan M. Brinton


1951 - 2020
Joan M. Brinton Obituary
Joan M. Brinton

Joan McKay Brinton, age 68. Died Feb. 21, 2020. Joan was born in Price, Utah to Ernest C. McKay and Lucille Gold. She is survived by husband, Dilworth C Brinton Jr.; children Joyce (Joseph) Anderson, Marie (Matt) Porter, Dilworth E. Brinton and James M. Brinton. Grandchildren James, Jeffrey, Janey Anderson; and Melanie, Meredith, McKay and Maxwell Porter. In addition, Sister Jeanne (Nelson) Boren, brothers Cameron (Cindy), Ernest (Elizabeth), and Robert (Antonia) McKay. Joan graduated from Westwood High school and from ASU. She taught first and second grades for nineteen years. She was also active with the Mesa Musical Theater and Mesa Little Theater. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she was active in the Relief Society, Primary and MIA programs. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday Feb 27, and one hour prior to services at Forest Ward, 1345 E. University, Mesa, AZ. Funeral service will be 10 am Friday Feb. 28, 2020 at Forest Ward.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
