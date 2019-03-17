|
|
Joan M. Hutton
Scottsdale - Joan M. Hutton went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 15, 2019.She lived a long, wonderful life of Family, Adventure, Travel, Philanthropy, and Faithfulness. She was born December 30, 1932 to Albert and Helen Schmidt in Flandreau, South Dakota. While attending Washington High school in Sioux Falls, she met the love of her life. She and her adoring soulmate, Dean, were married, finished college, had 3 children, and the adventure began. Their love for each other flourished, and endured, for 67 years of marriage. She lived her adult life in Minneapolis, Toledo, Ohio, Columbus, Ohio, and Scottsdale AZ. In each City, she became involved in many philanthropic endeavors that were so close to her heart. In Toledo, she battled powerful developers to establish The Wildwood Preserve, a 493 acre nature reserve. Today,hundreds of people a day enjoy that park! She served on Boards of Museums, Symphonies, Opera Companies, and even became the first female board member in the 105 year history of Interlachen Country Club in Edina Minnesota. Another proud accomplishment was her love and devotion to the "Friends Of The Musuem" at the Minneapolis Institute Of Art. She became President, and spearheaded Cookbooks, Art in Bloom, and many other projects to fundraise, and promote the museum. The Arts were a special part of her life. She and her loving husband Dean built a winter home at Desert Mountain Club in Scottsdale and ultimately became year round residents. She grew to love the Sonoran Desert, and loved, and toiled in her gardens. Her blessed life was full of dear friends that she cherished, and the family wishes to express their profound gratitude to those who comforted and helped care for her as her health declined. She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Helen Schmidt, her brother, Robert Schmidt, her oldest son, Jeffrey, and her cherished Kerry Blue Terriers, Molly, Digger I and Digger II. She is survived by her loyal and loving husband Dean, her devoted children Julie (Dean), Joel (Daryn), her grandchildren Alicia Soave (Michael), Jeffrey (Renee), and great grandchildren Kaylee Hutton and Stella Soave. A memorial Service will be held on March 30, 2019 @ 2:00 at Pinnacle Presbyterian Church on Pima Rd. in Scottsdale. In Lieu of flowers, a charitable contribution can be made to either Foothills Caring Corps in Carefree AZ. or "Friends of the Institute" at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019