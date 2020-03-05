|
|
Joan M. Muenich
Phoenix - Joan M. Muenich passed away peacefully in Phoenix on February 28, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born in Cincinnati, OH on October 29, 1924. In 1945 she married the love of her life Bob. In 1960, they tired of snow and cold weather, packed up the family and moved to Phoenix. They loved going to their second home in Strawberry. It was extra special when the grandkids visited. Joan was an avid sports fan. She loved the Diamondbacks, Suns, Cardinals, ASU teams and cheering for Phil Mickelson. Some of her other favorite things were scratcher tickets, playing Old Maid with the great grandkids, and watching Poldark (except for the last season). Joan was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter Susan Gomez (Martin), son Jerry (Karen), son Jim (Julie), and daughter Terri Vehon (Dave) eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 with a rosary at 10:15am followed by the funeral mass at 11am at STS. Simon & Jude Cathedral. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery at 12:45pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sisters of Loreto Retirement Fund, 6351 N. 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020