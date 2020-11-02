1/
Joan M. Tilden Cosgrave
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. Tilden Cosgrave

Scottsdale - Joan M. Tilden Cosgrave passed away October 18, 2020 at the age of 82 after a long battle with dementia and Alzheimer's. Born January 7, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio, Joan was the youngest of 5 children. After graduating from Parma Sr. High School in 1955, she enrolled at St John's Hospital School of Nursing. Her work as a registered nurse was the beginning of a life service to others. She married Donald Tilden in February 1958. After Don's death in 1974, Joan Moved to Arizona to start the next chapter of her life. Raising their 3 young children while working full time as a school nurse for the Paradise Valley school district exemplified her strength and character. Joan's strong Catholic faith helped instill morals and values and a strong work ethic in her children. A lover of all of God's creatures, her house was always full of animals from the island of misfit dogs and cats. After being on her own for over 30 years, James Cosgrave came into her life. They were married in 2006 and shared a special love until his passing in 2016. She is survived by her children Matthew (Lynda), Patricia (Danny) and Christopher (Tamra) and 5 grandchildren. The family would like to thank all those at Desert Flower Assisted Living in Scottsdale and Sage hospice for the care and love shown in her later stages of life. A Catholic funeral mass will be held on Nov 9th at the Franciscan Renewal Center in Paradise Valley at 10:30am with burial at Lakeview Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Messinger Mortuaries Indian School Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved