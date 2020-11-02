Joan M. Tilden CosgraveScottsdale - Joan M. Tilden Cosgrave passed away October 18, 2020 at the age of 82 after a long battle with dementia and Alzheimer's. Born January 7, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio, Joan was the youngest of 5 children. After graduating from Parma Sr. High School in 1955, she enrolled at St John's Hospital School of Nursing. Her work as a registered nurse was the beginning of a life service to others. She married Donald Tilden in February 1958. After Don's death in 1974, Joan Moved to Arizona to start the next chapter of her life. Raising their 3 young children while working full time as a school nurse for the Paradise Valley school district exemplified her strength and character. Joan's strong Catholic faith helped instill morals and values and a strong work ethic in her children. A lover of all of God's creatures, her house was always full of animals from the island of misfit dogs and cats. After being on her own for over 30 years, James Cosgrave came into her life. They were married in 2006 and shared a special love until his passing in 2016. She is survived by her children Matthew (Lynda), Patricia (Danny) and Christopher (Tamra) and 5 grandchildren. The family would like to thank all those at Desert Flower Assisted Living in Scottsdale and Sage hospice for the care and love shown in her later stages of life. A Catholic funeral mass will be held on Nov 9th at the Franciscan Renewal Center in Paradise Valley at 10:30am with burial at Lakeview Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio at a later date.