Joan Marie Nebel
Glendale - Joan Marie Nebel, 81, of Glendale, Arizona, formerly of Dubuque, Iowa died Monday, September 2, 2019. Survivors include a son, Steve (Carrie), a daughter Deborah Giersz, a sister Sharon Newton, and grandchildren Corey, Catrina, Ashley and Max.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Nebel; parents Earl and Stella Engler; siblings Virginia Siegert, and Eugene Engler. Joan was born in Sherrill, Iowa on July 15, 1938. She married William Nebel in Dubuque, Iowa in 1959, where they lived for the next 26 years raising their two children and enjoying friendships of many. They moved to Mesa, AZ in 1985. Donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 8, 2019