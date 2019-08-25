|
|
Joan Munzer
Scottsdale - Joan E. Munzer, 85, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Miles; one son; one daughter and two grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale, AZ at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019