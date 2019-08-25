Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Messinger Mortuary
7601 E. Indian School Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ
Joan Munzer

Joan Munzer Obituary
Joan Munzer

Scottsdale - Joan E. Munzer, 85, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Miles; one son; one daughter and two grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale, AZ at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019
