Joan Neila Johnson



Tempe - Joan Neila Johnson, of Tempe, Arizona passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 3, 2020. Her kindness, generosity and ability to make everyone feel welcome, will be missed by her family and friends. Her husband of 62 years, David Johnson, Sr fondly remembers the many years of love, travel and celebrations with friends and family.



Joan was preceded in death by her oldest son, Dave Johnson, Jr. She is survived by her husband David Johnson, Sr, her son Mike Johnson and Julie Goldhammer, her son Ken Johnson and Marilyn O'Meara, her son Steve and Terri Johnson. She is also survived by her grandchildren Marc Johnson, Marlee Johnson, Tatum Johnson and Noni Johnson and four great-grandchildren.



Joan grew up in Denver, Colorado where she met her husband to be, at Colorado State University. They were married in 1958 and Dave joined the military. This began their adventurous life of living in the military and raising a family all around the world.



They moved to Arizona in 1978. Joan then chose to finish her education at Arizona State University and receive her bachelor's degree.



Joan was a highly active member of the Catholic Church. While at St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Faith Community in Chandler, AZ, she founded the Angel Connection and Mother's Lifeline Ministries. She remained active and continued volunteering to the church through the end of her life.



Joan loved a party and took great pride in organizing large family gatherings. No detail was overlooked, and her home was always open to friends, old and new. Joan and Dave were avid travelers during the military years as well as throughout retirement.



Joan was a graceful, intelligent lady who made everyone feel welcome, included and valued. She will be missed by many.









