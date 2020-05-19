Joan Osmera



Surprise - Joan Osmera died peacefully on May 14, 2020. She was born in Durand, WI, August 21, 1935. After high school she moved to Minneapolis, MN where she worked for 35 years in the legal industry. She married her husband Al Osmera in 1980 and in 1999 they retired to Surprise, AZ.



Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Rita Bauer, brothers, Larry, Daniel, Kenneth, David and sister Karen Myerchin. She is survived by her husband Al Osmera, daughters, Tammy Warren, Sherry Frey and Jodie Logan, stepchildren Debby Lauer, Dan Osmera, 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Also, her sibling, Rochelle Diercks, Robert Bauer, Ruth Bauer and Gayle Nissen.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store