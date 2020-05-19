Joan Osmera
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Osmera

Surprise - Joan Osmera died peacefully on May 14, 2020. She was born in Durand, WI, August 21, 1935. After high school she moved to Minneapolis, MN where she worked for 35 years in the legal industry. She married her husband Al Osmera in 1980 and in 1999 they retired to Surprise, AZ.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Rita Bauer, brothers, Larry, Daniel, Kenneth, David and sister Karen Myerchin. She is survived by her husband Al Osmera, daughters, Tammy Warren, Sherry Frey and Jodie Logan, stepchildren Debby Lauer, Dan Osmera, 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Also, her sibling, Rochelle Diercks, Robert Bauer, Ruth Bauer and Gayle Nissen.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 19 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Surprise Funeral Care
16063 W. Bell Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
6235468002
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved