Joan Theresa Roff
Scottsdale - Joan Theresa Roff (nee Herr) was born on October 6, 1933 in Wishek, North Dakota, the daughter of Emil Herr and Katherine Baum. Joan passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on August 10, 2020. Joan grew up in Wishek and attended the local schools there. She graduated from the University of North Dakota - Grand Forks in 1954 and moved to Minneapolis. She worked a few different jobs before meeting and marrying Raymond Roff in 1959. Joan completed an additional degree in computer science while she was still a stay at home Mom in the 1960's and obtained her graduate MBA from the University of St. Thomas during a successful career as an airline executive. Joan loved to travel. Ray and Joan travelled the world over and even after he died she kept on going. She explored parts of the world most of us will never see. Joan was an avid reader. She was a gourmet cook. She never shied away from technological gadgets. All around, she was just a real smart and interesting woman. She had all kinds of interests and hobbies; from gardening and sewing and arts and crafts to making her own jewelry. She volunteered for a number of local and charitable organizations. She was always into something. We will miss her dearly. Joan was preceded in death by her parents and brother, husband Raymond and a son, Michael. She is survived by a daughter Susan (Daniel) and a son James (Pam). Grandchildren are Jeffrey (Trudi), Erin and Ashley; and great-grandchildren Julia, Nadia and Imani (and another great-grand daughter due in October). A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale Arizona. Joan will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated. Please sign the virtual guestbook at the Messinger website at www.messingermortuary.com