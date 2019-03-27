|
JoAnn Cronstrom
Gold Canyon - JoAnn Cronstrom, 81, October 10, 1937 - March 24, 2019, passed away peacefully in Gold Canyon due to complications of dementia. JoAnn was born in Duluth, MN to Wallace and Margaret (Norlander) Carlson. In 1953, her family moved to Superior, WI where she attended Superior Central High School, graduating in 1955. After graduation she worked at Minnesota Power & Light and later became a secretary for Dabberman-Helske Architects.
On April 23, 1960, she married Gordon Cronstrom at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Superior. In August 1960, she and Gordon moved to Mesa, AZ.
JoAnn was a stay-at-home mother to Sandy and John for many years before going to work at the Maricopa Community Colleges in 1980. She began her career as a payroll clerk, quickly becoming a supervisor. She retired in 1999 and moved to Gold Canyon.
JoAnn loved to play bridge, was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, never missed a Barry Manilow concert, enjoyed yearly trips to Hayward, WI, spent many hours playing Video Poker at the casino, adored watching game shows and especially loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gordon, daughter Sandy (Brian) Akmon, son John, grandchildren Ryan (Karen) Cronstrom, Colette (Brandon) Spielman, Tatum Cronstrom, Daniel Akmon, and Christopher Akmon. She is preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Harold Peterson, and sisters Judy and Marilynn.
Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 5100, Apache Junction, AZ, 85178
A celebration of life will be held at Mountain View Gardens, 7900 E Apache Trail, Mesa, AZ, on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 27, 2019