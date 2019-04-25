|
|
JoAnn Maillard
Scottsdale - JoAnn Maillard, affectionately known as "Jody" was the daughter of the late Napoleon and Effie Fletcher. She was born January 17, 1942, in Dover, New Jersey. With her loving husband at her side, JoAnn quietly departed this life on April 15, 2019 after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her grandson Owen Robert Samuelson. Her caring, beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband, Robert; children Robert (Laura) Maillard, of Scottsdale, AZ, and Dawn (Bill) Samuelson of Oakland, CA; sister-in-law, Carol M. Aiken of Phoenix, AZ; nephews Nathaniel (Lisa) Aiken of Indianapolis, IN and Daryl Aiken of New Jersey; beloved cousins, Senator Shirley K. Turner of Lawrenceville, NJ and Diane (Truesdale) Ellison of NJ; and a host of relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM, followed by the committal service at 1:00 PM at The National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 25, 2019