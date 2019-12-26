|
|
JoAnn Marie Kolsrud
Litchfield Park - JoAnn Marie Kolsrud. passed away at age 71 on December 23, 2019 at home peacefully with her family by her side to be with her Lord and Savior. JoAnn was born on January 8, 1948 in Huron, South Dakota and was the daughter of Gordon and Esther Hook.
JoAnn graduated from Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in 1966 and later graduated from Augustana University with her Bachelor's of Nursing degree. Later, the entire family moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1979. She worked for Sun Health/Banner Health for 32 years before retiring. Bedside nursing was a true passion for JoAnn who loved helping others and showed compassion to all she met. JoAnn loved spending time with her dear family and friends, reading, traveling, and her beloved cats Oliver and Isabelle. Faith was important to JoAnn who was a devoted member of Christ Community Methodist Church.
JoAnn is survived by her daughter Katherine Madison, son-in-law Mike Madison, sister Jeannie Novak, brother-in-law Rick Novak, and grandson Dallas Madison. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Steven Kolsrud, and son Matthew Kolsrud.
There will be a visitation from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Menke Funeral & Cremation Center, 12420 N. 103rd Ave., Sun City, AZ 85351 on Monday December 30, 2019. Funeral will be on Tuesday December 31, 2019 at 10:00 am at Christ Community United Methodist Church located at 104 W. Western Ave., Avondale, AZ 85323. After the service, we will proceed to Sunwest Cemetery located at 12525 NW Grand Ave., El Mirage, AZ 85335. All are welcome to come back afterwards to Christ Community Church for a reception lunch to remember JoAnn. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019