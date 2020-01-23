|
|
JoAnn Robinette Dashney
Payson - JoAnn Robinette Dashney, 84, joined our heavenly Father surrounded by family on January 19, 2020. She was born on January 14, 1936 in Tucson, Arizona at The Stork's Nest. She wed the love of her life, Gary Dashney, on Easter weekend April 14, 1954. JoAnn is survived by her husband, her children - Susan Lynn, Gary Edward, Pamela Anne, Michelle Lee, James Edward and Kurt Wayne, her 12 grandchildren and her 10 great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her son James Andrew.
JoAnn loved the Lord and was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, just as her ancestors were who helped pioneer the church in the Southwest. She devoted her life to her husband, her children, grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. She was an amazing and talented homemaker. She excelled at everything she set her mind to. JoAnn had a kind, caring, and generous heart.
A private service was conducted for family only at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary on January 25th.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020