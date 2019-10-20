|
|
Joanna "Jo" Bendekovich
Phoenix - Joanna Bendekovich, beloved wife and mother, passed away in her home on October 18, 2019 in Phoenix Arizona. She is survived by her son Layne (Carole) Bendekovich and her daughter Linda Bendekovich.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Michael Bendekovich and by her sister Barbara Stringer.
Jo, as she preferred to be called by her friends, was an avid reader and arguably Arizona's number one fan of Everybody Loves Raymond. She was born February 26, 1932 in Kentucky and moved to Arizona as a child. She enjoyed being around people and continued to work part time long after "retirement." But above all, Jo cherished time spent with friends and family.
Services will be held on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary, 200 W. Beardsley Rd. in Phoenix - visitation at 5:00 pm and service at 6:00 pm with reception to follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019