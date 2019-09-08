|
|
Joanna Mae Carr
Phoenix - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joanna Mae Carr, 93, at Edgewood Vista in Hermantown, MN. She fought a good fight, finished the course, and kept the faith. Joanna was born in 1926 in Aldan, PA., to William and Johanna Echelmeyer. She married the man of her dreams, John F. Carr, and spent most of her life enjoying the sunshine of Arizona. Joanna was kind, resilient, and full of life, only letting go of this world when God called her name. She was torn about leaving, but found comfort in knowing her family and friends were secure in the hands of the Lord. Now, she can rest, snuggled once again in the loving arms of her husband, John. Joanna is survived by her son, David (wife, Pat), daughter Kathryn (husband, Rick), many much-loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family and close friends will attend a graveside service at the National Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to s in Joanna's name.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 8, 2019