Services
Rosary
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Superior, AZ

Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Superior, AZ

Superior - 64, of Superior, AZ died peacefully on March 16, 2019. She lived in Superior her entire life and attended the Association of Retarded Citizens (ARC) in Kearny, AZ. Joanna was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Anna Sanchez. She is survived by siblings Charlie Higuera, Joseph and Michael Sanchez, Kiki Peralta and Sylvia Taylor along with numerous nieces and nephews. Rosary will be at 9:30 am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Superior, AZ, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 27, 2019
