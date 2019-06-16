Services
Joanne Alice Parris


Peoria - Joanne Alice Parris (Karnatz), 80, of Peoria, AZ passed away on June 10, 2019. She was born in Ypsilanti, MI on December 12, 1938 to the late Herbert and Marie Karnatz.

Joanne is survived her children: Linda Parris (Steven Sneed), Tom Parris and John Parris (significant other Jackie Gonzalez), grandchildren: Stuart, Bryan, and Cassie Parris, Leslie Nolte and Christopher (Carina) and Elizabeth Sneed, great grandchildren: Temperance, Cadence, and Abigail Sneed as well as Zack Nolte, siblings: Ronald, Nancy and Richard Karnatz as well as close friend Chris Lee. She is preceded in death by her spouse, George L Parris as well as her aforementioned parents.

Memorial contributions in Joanne's name may be made to the Myelodysplastic Syndromes Foundation, www.mds-foundation.org.

We all love you Mom and will miss you!
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019
