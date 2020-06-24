Joanne Blevins

Joanne BlevinsChandler - Joanne Ruth Blevins was born in Pickerington, Ohio, on September 25, 1928, the sixth out of seven children. Joanne passed away on June 21, 2020 in Chandler, Arizona. She graduated from Pickerington High School on May 22, 1946. Soon after that, friends introduced her to Ellis Blevins, who had just gotten out of the Navy. They were married in 1948. They had 3 children - Jeff, Joyce, and Tom. They moved to Arizona in 1967 and bought a dairy farm. Ellis passed away in 1996. Joanne is survived by her son, Jeff, and his wife Cheryl; her daughter, Joyce; her son, Tom, and his wife Suzanne; 12 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. She also has a sister in Ohio.