Joanne Blevins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne Blevins

Chandler - Joanne Ruth Blevins was born in Pickerington, Ohio, on September 25, 1928, the sixth out of seven children. Joanne passed away on June 21, 2020 in Chandler, Arizona. She graduated from Pickerington High School on May 22, 1946. Soon after that, friends introduced her to Ellis Blevins, who had just gotten out of the Navy. They were married in 1948. They had 3 children - Jeff, Joyce, and Tom. They moved to Arizona in 1967 and bought a dairy farm. Ellis passed away in 1996. Joanne is survived by her son, Jeff, and his wife Cheryl; her daughter, Joyce; her son, Tom, and his wife Suzanne; 12 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. She also has a sister in Ohio.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved