Joanne C. Finkelson
Joanne C. Finkelson, born 05/15/34 to parents John and Bernice Neumann, who preceded her in death. Also predeceased by brothers Jack and Gary Neumann. Survived by husband of 64 years, Gary Finkelson, of Surprise, AZ. Also survived by children: Sons Gregg of Glendale, AZ; Todd of Las Vegas, NV; daughter Susan Otten (Greg) of Maple Grove, MN. Also survived by granddaughters Nikki Otten and husband (Alex Christopherson) of Milwaukee, WI; Noelle Ellis (Justin) of Plymouth, MN; grandson Dustin Finkelson (Morgan) of Alameda, CA and three great-grandchildren. Arizona service to be held 01/10/2020 at 10:30 a.m., American Lutheran Church of Sun City.
Minneapolis service is pending and tentatively planned for May 2020. Memorials preferred to ALC or .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020