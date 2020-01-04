Services
Camino Del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center
13738 W Camino Del Sol
Sun City West, AZ 85375
(623) 584-6299
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
American Lutheran Church of Sun City
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Finkelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne C. Finkelson


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne C. Finkelson Obituary
Joanne C. Finkelson

Joanne C. Finkelson, born 05/15/34 to parents John and Bernice Neumann, who preceded her in death. Also predeceased by brothers Jack and Gary Neumann. Survived by husband of 64 years, Gary Finkelson, of Surprise, AZ. Also survived by children: Sons Gregg of Glendale, AZ; Todd of Las Vegas, NV; daughter Susan Otten (Greg) of Maple Grove, MN. Also survived by granddaughters Nikki Otten and husband (Alex Christopherson) of Milwaukee, WI; Noelle Ellis (Justin) of Plymouth, MN; grandson Dustin Finkelson (Morgan) of Alameda, CA and three great-grandchildren. Arizona service to be held 01/10/2020 at 10:30 a.m., American Lutheran Church of Sun City.

Minneapolis service is pending and tentatively planned for May 2020. Memorials preferred to ALC or .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -