Joanne Catherine Maddox MacLeod
Mesa - Joanne Catherine Maddox MacLeod, 87, of Mesa, AZ passed away peacefully on January 24, 2019. Joanne was born in Peoria, IL on October 14, 1931 to Francis K. and Madeline M. Maddox. She lived in Illinois and Wisconsin during her childhood. Joanne wed Dick Kiewatt in 1952 and they adopted a son, William in 1969. Upon divorcing 1971, Joanne and Billy moved to Arizona.
Joanne started working at Kmart where she met Kenneth MacLeod. They wed in 1975. Joanne continued to work for Kmart for many more years in the deli, retiring at 62. She then worked part-time at Costco and for the Mesa School District in after school kids care program.
Joanne is survived by her son William Robert MacLeod and by sisters Eileen (Henry) Duffy and Theresa (Ted) Schwartz along with several nieces and nephews.
The family is holding a Celebration of Life in her honor on April 6, 2019 at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 7900 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85207. Please contact the family for additional details. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to any charity benefiting military veterans.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 27, 2019