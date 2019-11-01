Services
Joanne "Dee" Cavallero

Phoenix - Joanne "Dee" Cavallero, 68, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on October 25, 2019. Joanne was born on September 2, 1951 in Downers Grove, IL to John and Alice Patterson. She then moved to Arizona in 1977 and worked as a Health Therapist. Joanne is survived by her husband Gene Cavallero of Phoenix and her two sons Michael Cavallero (Maria) of Seattle and John P. Cavallero of Phoenix. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joanne Dee Cavallero's honor to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or call 1-800-LUNGUSA. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2019
