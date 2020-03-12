Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
At her home
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Armour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne D. Armour

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne D. Armour Obituary
Joanne D. Armour

Scottsdale - Joanne D. Armour, age 84, passed away on March 5th, 2020. She was born on a farm in Vale, SD, but moved with her family to Illinois at about age 7. She grew up in the Chicago area and married her high school sweetheart, Bert Armour, in 1955. They had three children and eventually settled in Scottsdale Arizona in 1966. She worked for 30 years in various positions for the former Valley National Bank of Arizona now known as Chase Bank. She managed several bank branches and was one of the first women in the East Valley to become a vice president for the bank. She is survived by her two daughters, Christi Jo Keating and Laura Vance, four grandchildren, Ryan Keating, Sean Keating, Scott Vance, and Katie Reeb, and six great grandchildren, Abby, Lucy, August, Mason, Logan, and Frankie. She will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of Joanne's life will be held at her home on Sunday, March 29th. Please stop by between the hours 11:00 am and 1:00 pm to share your memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Child Crisis Arizona 817 N Country Club Dr. Mesa, AZ childcrisisaz.org 480 834.9424
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now