Joanne D. Armour
Scottsdale - Joanne D. Armour, age 84, passed away on March 5th, 2020. She was born on a farm in Vale, SD, but moved with her family to Illinois at about age 7. She grew up in the Chicago area and married her high school sweetheart, Bert Armour, in 1955. They had three children and eventually settled in Scottsdale Arizona in 1966. She worked for 30 years in various positions for the former Valley National Bank of Arizona now known as Chase Bank. She managed several bank branches and was one of the first women in the East Valley to become a vice president for the bank. She is survived by her two daughters, Christi Jo Keating and Laura Vance, four grandchildren, Ryan Keating, Sean Keating, Scott Vance, and Katie Reeb, and six great grandchildren, Abby, Lucy, August, Mason, Logan, and Frankie. She will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of Joanne's life will be held at her home on Sunday, March 29th. Please stop by between the hours 11:00 am and 1:00 pm to share your memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Child Crisis Arizona 817 N Country Club Dr. Mesa, AZ childcrisisaz.org 480 834.9424
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020