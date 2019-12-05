|
Joanne Elaine Piergallini
Phoenix - Joanne Elaine Piergallini, a resident of Phoenix, Arizona, was born on August 2, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois and passed away on November 7, 2019 in Gilbert, Arizona. She passed away peacefully at age 91 while in hospice care, her husband at her bedside. Joanne was the first of three children born to Hildur (Johnson) and Ross Pohlo. A lifelong lover of music, Joanne played classical piano from an early age up until her final days. From her mother she developed an enthusiastic appreciation of opera and was a devoted attendee of the Arizona Opera for many years. After relocating from Illinois to Arizona, a new phase of life opened up for Joanne, as she became a lover of the many outdoor recreational opportunities afforded by the Grand Canyon State. Hiking, backpacking, camping, trekking and river rafting became an essential part of her life. With a group of friends she hiked the Grand Canyon from rim to rim in one day at age 68. Joanne was an avid skier, jogger, bicyclist and swimmer, and participated in many competitive athletic events, including several mini-triathlons in her senior years. She also enjoyed bird watching, reading and was a very creative and accomplished cook. For over a decade Joanne worked as a library assistant at Arizona State University's Hayden Library, where she formed many cherished friendships that continued long after her retirement. Following retirement she volunteered in the library of the local school attended by her two granddaughters. And her deep love of nature was reflected in her interest in gardening and her years of volunteer work at the Desert Botanical Garden. But above all in importance was Joanne's family, her three children of her first marriage, Lauren Lindberg, Douglas Lindberg and Mark Lindberg. And her four grandchildren, Margo, Nickee, Aidan and Nolan. And her two great-grandsons, Trevor and Olson. Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by her two brothers, Ross Pohlo and James Pohlo, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her second husband of nearly 49 years, Joseph Piergallini. She will forever be loved and never forgotten. A Memorial Service followed by a Celebration of Life Gathering is scheduled for January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery in Chandler, AZ, Tel. 480-895-9232. Additional information and a Memorial web site for Joanne can be found at Dignitymemorial.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019